GeniuX One Day Volume Reaches $247,703.26 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $247,703.26 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
