German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.2% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $5,251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

