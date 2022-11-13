German American Bancorp Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
