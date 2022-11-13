German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 156,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

