Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $12.66 million and $1.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

