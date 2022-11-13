GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and My Size’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GitLab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million 27.07 -$155.14 million ($1.52) -30.24 My Size $130,000.00 35.02 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 11 0 2.92 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GitLab and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GitLab currently has a consensus price target of $80.46, suggesting a potential upside of 75.07%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,022.33%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than GitLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% My Size -674.51% -111.54% -85.26%

Summary

GitLab beats My Size on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About My Size

(Get Rating)

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.