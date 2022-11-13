Glenview Trust Co Buys 588 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

