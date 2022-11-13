Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ingredion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

NYSE:INGR opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

