Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in October

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. 30,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

