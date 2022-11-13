Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 27.9% in October

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CATH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 50,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 314,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

