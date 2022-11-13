Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 76.8% in October

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 22.17% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $48,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.06. 25,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

