Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 854,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.