Golem Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $193.44 million and $7.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.