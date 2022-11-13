Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.10

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.10 ($2.81) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.13). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.25), with a volume of 36,212 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

