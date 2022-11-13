Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,602,300 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 1,302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 15.0 %

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 10,840,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,115. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.