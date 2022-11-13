Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

