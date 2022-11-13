Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBOOY shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. 14,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.