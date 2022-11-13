GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 13,085,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

