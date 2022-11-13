GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSRM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $156,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $816,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,341,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

