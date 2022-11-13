GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $405.50 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $405.50 million and $940.34 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

