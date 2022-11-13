Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Stock Up 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:HNLGY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

