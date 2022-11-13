HC Wainwright Increases Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $2.10

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 274.33% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Galiano Gold worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

