Head to Head Review: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) versus Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opera and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $11.05, indicating a potential upside of 121.89%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera -29.29% -8.39% -7.81% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opera and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Opera and Tamino Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $251.46 million 2.24 -$43.96 million ($0.78) -6.38 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opera.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides browser-based cashback rewards under the Dify brand name; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates online marketing platforms, including Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and Opera Ads Manager, designs to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers. It operates in Ireland, Singapore, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

