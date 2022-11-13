Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.00) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.40) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.6 %

ETR HDD opened at €1.80 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.32 and its 200 day moving average is €1.54. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.09 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $546.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.97.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

