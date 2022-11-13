Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 145.5% in October

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.