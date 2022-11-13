Hermez Network Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00025276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.36 million and approximately $624,715.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.14933585 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $565,328.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

