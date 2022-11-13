HI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $733,863.70 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $117.42 million and approximately $733,863.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.07 or 0.99982361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010082 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00243709 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04253639 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $801,534.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

