Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.18 million-$230.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.07. 1,857,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

