Holo Achieves Market Capitalization of $277.47 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $277.47 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

