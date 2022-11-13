Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

HMCBF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

