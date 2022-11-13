Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.
Home Capital Group Stock Performance
HCG opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$45.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Capital Group
In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,562.80.
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
