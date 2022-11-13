Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HON opened at $212.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

