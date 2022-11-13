Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $124.56 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.30 or 0.00061948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $124.56 million and $7.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00242362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00090072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003537 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.