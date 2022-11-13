Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.13 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00063056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.14 million and $18.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00245072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00087358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

