Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($52.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €48.80 ($48.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($59.98).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

