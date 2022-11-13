Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

