Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,305 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

