Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.