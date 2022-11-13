Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

