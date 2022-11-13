Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,404,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,074,000 after buying an additional 106,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

