Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,639,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 28,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

