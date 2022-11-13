Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,639,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 28,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $12.32.
Iberdrola Company Profile
