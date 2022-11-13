ICON One Day Volume Hits $6.54 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. ICON has a total market cap of $141.52 million and $6.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

