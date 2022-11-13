Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

