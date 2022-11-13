IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,740

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($21.42) to GBX 1,740 ($20.03) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. IMI has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

