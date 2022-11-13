Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 50,298 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,298 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.16 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $265.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

