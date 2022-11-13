Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.