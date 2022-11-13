Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
