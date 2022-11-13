Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $21.64 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,081 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard stock opened at $339.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $326.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

