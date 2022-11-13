Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $5,337,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 279,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Crown by 70.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after purchasing an additional 360,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 478,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

NYSE:CCK opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

