Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,587 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.21. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

