Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NFNT remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Infinite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Infinite Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

